Christina and the Hearts for Moggerhanger crew

A fundraiser for St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger shows people really do have heart.

The nearly new sale, organised by Hearts For Moggerhanger, on March 25, raised £2,862 for the hospice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Organiser Christina Boxall said: “We are overwhelmed with the support given to us that enables us to help the hospice.

“People were queuing outside before we opened, more people than we dreamed would come, and it continued all through the day.

“It was a lovely day, everyone enjoyed looking for bargains, trying things on and enjoying tea /coffee and cakes, meeting their friends. A great community event.”

Christine set up Hearts for Moggerhanger after the death of her husband Tony, who died in 2019 aged 72.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was a patient at the Sue Ryder hospice several times, while palliative care nurses allowed him to spend his last days at home.

Christina and friends Judi Hobbs and Geraldine Clarke have joined forces to help fundraise for the hospice – raising more than £23,000 so far.

The nearly new sale took place at 1 King Street in Potton.

Any items left were taken to charity shops, some to St Johns, and some to charity collection points, with nothing wasted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christina said: “So many people to thank, everyone who donated items, came to the sale, Jan, Rosemary and Kassy on tea duty,

“Tysoe’s Ironmongers for being our collection point. Lucy Bakery for wonderful cakes, and to all who made cakes. Tesco for donation, it was a great team effort.