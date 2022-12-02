Papa Johns will open in Biggleswade next week and create around 20 jobs for community

The new store is located on the High Street and will be serving customers pizzas, papadias, chicken and veg sides, desserts and drinks. It will also offer a range of vegan options and a gluten free butternut squash pizza base, with its grand opening at 11am on Monday.

A Papa Johns spokeswoman said: "For us, it’s about being where our customers are. Papa Johns pizza can be the ingredient to bring people together so they can add to the fun by sharing their favourite pizza with family and friends, making any occasion even more memorable."

Customers can enjoy a new store opening deal: any large pizza is only £7.99 (collected) all day. For lunchtime deal seekers, any small pizza is only £3.99 from 11am to 3pm. The new store opening deals are available for a limited time only.