Paralympic hero inspires pupils at Sutton VA Lower School to 'follow their dreams'

A GB Paralympics sporting hero visited Sutton VA Lower School and helped its pupils raise over £2,600.

Skier Sean Rose was welcomed by staff and pupils on Monday, July 1, and ran a special school assembly about perseverance.

The students were also "put through their paces" thanks to a sponsored fitness circuit to help raise money for the school.

A Sutton VA Lower School spokesman, said: "The children were inspired in a whole-school assembly run by Sean who showed the pupils that just because there are bumps in the road, it doesn't mean you should give up.

Sean Rose visits Sutton VA Lower School. Images supplied by the school.

"The aim of the event, run by Sports for Schools, was to help raise money for sports resources, to improve levels of physical activity and wellbeing in the school, and to inspire the children to be more active and follow their dreams."

Mrs Whitfield, teacher of 'Larch' class, said: "Sean really inspired both the adults and children. His positivity, courage and resilience throughout his 'bumps in the road' left us all reflecting on our own lives. It was a great afternoon and we are really grateful to Sean for sharing his story and reminding us to stay positive."

Sean broke his back during a freak ski accident in 2000 whilst on duty with the RAF, and was left paralysed from the waist down.

Determined to live life to the full, the adventurer is now a double winter Paralympian, World Cup Downhill and Winter Xgames gold medallist, world champion waterskier, world first snowkite adventurer, Paralympics GB athlete ambassador, guest speaker, charity ambassador, NPPL(m) pilot, as well as a Channel 4 Paralympics TV commentator and media celebrity.

Sean Rose visits Sutton VA Lower School. Images supplied by the school.

The school spokesman added: "Sean is Britain’s most successful alpine ski racer and continues to find new adventures to challenge him - if that's possible! All the children were very inspired and enjoyed the afternoon."

Indeed, Athena, a year two student, added: "Sean was really courageous and brave. We loved doing the fitness class with him."