Pensioner seriously injured after being hit by car in Biggleswade
Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward
A man in his 70s has been seriously injured following a crash in Biggleswade this morning (Wednesday).
Police were called just before 10.45am to a report of a collision between a blue Ford Focus and a pedestrian in Station Road.
The pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The road was closed for a brief period but has since re-opened.
Sergeant Tim Davies, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision to contact us as soon as possible.
“If you were in the area and have any dashcam of the incident or leading up to it, please get in touch.”
If you have any information or dashcam footage call police on 101 and quote reference 127 of 7 September or report it online