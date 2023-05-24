News you can trust since 1891
People on universal credit in Central Bedfordshire at an all time high

More than 17k people using the benefit in Central Beds
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 16:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 16:36 BST

The number of people claiming universal credit in Central Bedfordshire has hit an all time high.

Provisional figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show 17,484 people were using the benefit in Central Bedfordshire as of March.

This was also a 10% rise on 15,887 in March 2022,13,263 households are now receiving the benefit and 43% of universal credit recipients in the area were employed.

Central Bedfordshire has seen a sharp rise in the number of people claiming universal creditCentral Bedfordshire has seen a sharp rise in the number of people claiming universal credit
The figures come as a think tank calls for social security to be pegged to the cost of living.

Universal credit is a benefit available to those out of work, disabled or below a threshold of earnings and savings.

Combined with a winding-up of older benefits and reduced employment opportunities, the number of people using universal credit across England rose dramatically over the pandemic – and has remained high since.

Sam Tims, economist at the New Economics Foundation think tank, said "inadequate levels of support" combined with low pay and insecure work was forcing people receiving benefits into difficult decisions.

Mr Tims urged for benefits to be benchmarked to the cost of living, to help those struggling with the current crisis.

Across England and Wales, the number of households with a member on universal credit reached a record peak in February, at nearly 4.5 million across England and Wales.

Anna Stevenson, benefits expert at anti-poverty charity Turn2Us, said "far too many households" are still struggling financially.

"The Government needs to make sure support is there when people need it, and that it’s the right support to get through this crisis.

"The longer term, systemic answer, is to build an effective social security system in which people can thrive."

Related topics:Central BedfordshireEnglandDepartment for Work and PensionsWalesGovernment