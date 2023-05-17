Petition and protest march to fight access route plans to housing site in Potton

A petition is being launched to fight revised plans for an access route to a new housing development south of The Paddocks and Sutton Mill Road in Potton.

A protest march is also being planned on May 27 starting from the town square to The Ridgeway and The Paddocks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The development for 97 houses was opposed not just by Central Beds Council, local ward members and Potton Town Council and hundreds of members of the community.

The community garden which residents say will be destroyed by heavy machinery

Angry residents objected amid claims a much-loved community garden would be "destroyed". The Tilia Homes scheme, however, was granted planning permission on appeal with new plans re-submitted for an access route.

Nicki Coughtre, one of the residents objecting to plans, said: “Developers have re submitted their access route plans, and intend to bring their heavy plant machinery through a residential road, The Paddocks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A lot of home-run businesses will be affected by the traffic and noise, and they are going to knock down houses for access in an area where a lot of children play.

“We the residents are starting a petition against these new plans, and also intend to hold a march/protest from the town square to The Ridgeway and The Paddocks, starting at 4.30pm on May 27.”

Resident Sanchia Munns explained the garden area had brought the community together and had a positive impact on the health and well being of its members, especially through the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: "It has brought in bees and other insects, butterflies and moths, and had a positive impact for insects and pollinators that are in serious decline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If it is destroyed to widen the road and make way for heavy plant machinery we would lose this beneficial resource – a nectar bar that links up with the surrounding gardens and countryside – and a community project that has had positive mental health benefits for the volunteers."

She explained the plans would cause "extreme difficulties" for residents who place their bins on the grass verges, as well as creating access problems for bin men, the disabled, and mum with prams.

She added: "It would exacerbate all general access issues due to extra traffic, increasing stress and mental health problems for residents and all users of the road."

Gareth Jacob, Regional Managing Director for Tilia Homes Eastern, said: “Working closely with the County Highway Authority and Bedfordshire Council, as part of the approved details of the planning application for the 97 homes in Potton, it was envisaged that safe access to the development will be ensured by the removal of two existing dwellings on The Paddocks and has been approved by the proper authorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As part of the plans, a further nine affordable homes have been committed to meet the demand for much-needed private and affordable homes in the area.