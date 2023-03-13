Pets charity seen on Channel 4 is looking for Biggleswade volunteers to foster furry friends

Woodgreen Pets Charity is appealing to Biggleswade volunteers to offer their homes to a temporary furry friend after being featured on a Channel 4 show.

Last year, more than 2,500 dogs, cats, and small pets benefitted from the love, support and care of dedicated Woodgreen fosterers. One of these pets was Lily the Beagle, who featured on the latest TV series of The Dog House.

A Woodgreen Pets Charity spokeswoman, said: "After being found as a stray in very poor condition, she was taken in by Woodgreen in the hope that someone would come forward to reclaim her. However, as time passed, no one did, and Lily found it increasingly challenging to adjust to life in kennels. It was clear that Lily needed some extra comfort and support, so she went to stay with Woodgreen staff member Lizzie Charnock.”

Can you help Woodgreen Pets Charity?

Lizzie said: “Once in my home, Lily really came out of her shell and she proved to be an affectionate, loveable lap hound. That’s why I love fostering so much, as the opportunity to give a dog some respite away from the kennels and see the difference it can make is so worthwhile.”

As a fosterer with Woodgreen, you will care for a pet in the comfort of your own home, without the long-term commitment and financial responsibilities of ownership. Woodgreen provides all the equipment and supplies you’ll need – from bedding and toys to food, veterinary care, and travel expenses – making it completely free.

The spokeswoman added: "Fostering a pet can last anywhere from days to months, depending on the pet’s needs and how quickly they can be found a permanent new home, but Woodgreen will be flexible around any holidays or other commitments you have."