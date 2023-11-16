Lamp posts on parade route were decorated with large poppies

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Sandy for the annual Remembrance Day Parade which took place to honour the fallen of world wars and other conflicts.

Despite the wet weather the town’s community turned out in force to witness the parade and take part in the town’s Act of Remembrance.

The parade included members of the Royal British Legion, Sandy Town Council, Central Bedfordshire Council, Deputy Lieutenant and aides, the Army Cadet Force, the Air Training Corps, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Brownie, Guide, Beaver, Cub and Scout Packs, Sandy schools, other community groups, and the public, led by former solider Samantha Wenn with her horse Chester.

Chester, who was proudly wearing a rug decorated with hand-knitted poppies, was greeted and cheered on as he led the procession ahead of a wreath laying ceremony at the town’s war memorial. See story here.

The parade route was lined with large poppies decorating lamp posts, which were generously sponsored by the public and Sandy businesses in aid of this year's Poppy Appeal. Details of poppy sponsors can be found on the council website here

A Sandy Town Council spokesperson said: “The Rev Philip Macaulay led a splendid Remembrance Service, including readings by the Deputy Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Tim Sills and Sandy Mayor, Councillor Joanna Hewitt. Prayers were read by Air Force Cadet Chaplain Jane Godley and Royal British Legion President Susan Sutton.

"The Standard Bearers then led the procession out from the church to the churchyard, where the parade dismissal took place.

“Sandy Town Council and the Royal British Legion, Sandy and District Branch, would like to thank everyone who joined in with these events, to remember and honour the sacrifices of those who have served across all conflicts.

“We would also like to thank Milestone Infrastructure and Central Bedfordshire Council for their invaluable support in running this year’s road closure, with their crew helping our staff and volunteers to run the event safely and smoothly.”

Photographs of the event will be on display at Sandy Library from Friday, November 17.

1 . MBCHnews-15-11-23-RBL standard bearers-centupload Royal British Legion standard bearers took part in the Remembrance Day Parade in Sandy. Picture: Carlos Santino Photo: Carlos Santino Photo Sales

2 . Remembrance Sunday Councillor Susan Sutton, President of RBL Sandy Branch, with the Rev Philip Macaulay and Air Force Cadet Chaplain Jane Godley Photo: Carlos Santino Photo Sales

3 . Remembrance Sunday The Mayor Sandy, Councillor Joanna Hewitt, lays a wreath at the town's war memorial Photo: Cllr Robert Lacey Photo Sales