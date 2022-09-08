Plans for 72 homes on agricultural land near Luton have been refused

Plans for up to 72 homes on agricultural land in Shillington have been refused on the casting vote of a committee chairman.

Applicant Self-Build-Developments.co.uk Ltd submitted outline proposals for the housing on 15 acres of land next to 70 Hanscombe End Road.

The project includes 35 self-build, custom build and small or medium enterprise units, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council's development management committee.

Councillors believe views to All Saints Church would be ruined

Planning officer Peter Vosper described the site as "undeveloped agricultural land", saying: "There would be up to 24 affordable properties and up to 13 plots for anyone aged over 55.

"A new access would be created from Hanscombe End Road. It's unacceptable in principle because of its location in open countryside and outside the settlement envelope.

"The layout would have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the countryside, landscape and village of Shillington.

"It would extend to the back of established recent housing by about 200m and would result in harm to the historic environment, as well as the loss of the best grades of agricultural land."

Shillington parish councillor, Derek Turner, suggested the scheme would cause "immense damage" to the village, saying: "It's completely out of style compared with all the other developments during the last 30 years.

"It's six times larger than the site waiting to be developed in the CBC Local Plan and would dominate the village."

Independent Silsoe and Shillington councillor, Alison Graham, told the committee: "The applicant's sustainability statement claims it would be a leader in sustainable development.

"Its self-build offer is a plus, but the plots revert to the developer if they're not sold within 20 months," she explained.

"Set against this are the four designated heritage assets. Each will be subject to harm, especially the Grade I listed church on the hilltop, referred to on the site visit as the cathedral of the Chilterns.

"The views from the church are as highly relevant to this as the views to the church, and would be ruined.

"A planning inspector (previously) cited the critical importance of the relationship between the church and the Medieval meadow at the foot of hill. This argument holds today.

"The creation of an enormous new urban estate would remove the symmetry which has formed over centuries of these small satellite communities ringed around the church.

"There's great (planning) weight in the conservation of a designated heritage asset. This development is in the wrong place."

Val Colby for the applicant said: "This proposes types of housing unmet in your area with affordable and retirement housing, along with self-build plots.

"The local authority is required by government to provide self-build pots. There's a substantial level of unmet need in Central Bedfordshire.

"Bungalows are rarely provided in large housing schemes, but they're part of this one.

"It's a carbon neutral project. It's delivering housing for the future. Around 150 trees will be planted to set the new homes under a green canopy."