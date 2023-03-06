Plans for new special school in Biggleswade progress to the next stage

The school will cater for 130 pupils

Plans for a new special free school in Biggleswade are set to progress to the next stage after getting the nod from the Department of Education.

Central Bedfordshire Council submitted a bid to the Department of Education for the school last year as an integral part of its plan – including a commitment of £57million – to meet the growing demand for specialist school places.

The special free school will cater for 130 pupils and focus on providing appropriate education and support for children and young people with special educational needs in relation to social, emotional and mental health needs (SEMH) – a need we know we need more provision for.

The school would be located on the site of the current Ivel Valley school site at Hitchmead Road, Biggleswade, which is likely to be vacated by Ivel Valley as part of its own redevelopment and expansion plans onto land east of Biggleswade, subject to feasibility studies and planning consent.

Alongside the Department for Education, the council will now start seeking proposals from organisations interested in establishing and running the new school.

Cllr Sue Clark, executive member for families, education and children, said: “Like many other councils across the country, we are experiencing an increase in the number of children and young people with special educational needs who require specialist education provision. The new special free school is an integral part of our plan to provide over 400 more specialist school places.

