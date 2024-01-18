News you can trust since 1891
Plans submitted to council for a dedicated traveller site in Biggleswade

The site will be designed to accommodate seven static caravans
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jan 2024, 15:04 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 15:15 GMT
Plans have been submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council for a dedicated traveller site in Biggleswade.

If granted, two out-buildings and a mobile home, part of an adjoining London Road property, The Plough House, will be demolished to host a number of traveller pitches.

The site behind the property will be designed to accommodate seven static caravans and touring caravans, as well as a dayroom.

The application site.The application site.
Plans also include 14 dedicated car parking spaces.

The applicant says, while the application seeks seven pitches, each one would be occupied by extended family members, with the intention for it to be used as a larger family site.

The site is screened from the adjoining road with trees and is not located on Green Belt land, but is considered to comprise previously developed land.

The plans aim to meet Government planning rules to ensure equal treatment for travellers and facilitate their way of life of while respecting the surrounding community.

