The Vicar’s Inn, Arlesey

Another former town centre pub in Bedfordshire is set to be turned into housing, after a previous attempt was refused.

Applicant Basra Investments Limited has submitted full plans to convert The Vicar’s Inn at Arlesey into a property, and build three more homes.

The site in Church Lane consists of a traditional public house and its land, including a car park and small garden area.

The conversion project, involving the former hostelry and a flat, is being recommended for approval by Central Bedfordshire Council planning officers.

Conservative Arlesey councillor Ian Dalgarno called in the application, saying it would result in overdevelopment of the site and harm the amenity of nearby residents.

“Policy states that the building should be considered for other community use,” he added.

“There will be no improvement to the biodiversity of the site. And the applicant hasn’t engaged with the community to discuss other uses.”

There were 27 objections received to the initial scheme, according to a report to CBC’s development management committee.

“It was considered that the level of interest showed that the facility was valued by the local community,” explained the report.

There are three representations opposing the current proposals. The comments include “no real change in this from the previously rejected one”, “the issue of safe access for vehicles still exists in what’s a dangerous location between two blind corners”, and “Arlesey is becoming too built up, with every open space being filled”.

Another remark was: “The claim that the cost of living crisis has anything to do with the prospects of finding someone to take on the pub is ridiculous, as this is a short-term issue created by external and unexpected factors, as opposed to the viability of running a pub in the longer-term”.

And it was suggested “the change of use of the public house would remove a treasured village amenity, which has facilitated connection and a social space for older residents in particular”.

The development provides for a new access on the eastern side of the premises, added the report.

The previous plans were refused “in the absence of robust justification and marketing information in its favour”, and it would “result in the unacceptable loss of an important community facility and associated employment, contrary to Local Plan policy”.

Officers concluded: “It would fail to comply with the economic and social objectives of sustainable development.

“A marketing report, a further viability report and other supporting information has been submitted during the course of this application. It’s necessary to consider whether because of these extra documents the proposal has overcome the previous reason for refusal.

“It’s understood the pub ceased trading in March 2020. A marketing report submitted shows there’s been no interest in the premises for rent or sale.

“The former landlady continued to reside at the ancillary flat until the end of October 2022. The property is now empty.”

