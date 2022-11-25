Revised plans to build 70 homes on agricultural land on the outskirts of a Bedfordshire village have been refused.

Applicant Self-Build-Developments.co.uk Limited submitted outline proposals for the housing on 15 acres of land next to 70 Hanscombe End Road in Shillington, after its project for 72 properties was refused in August.

Planning officer Peter Vosper told Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee: “Private market housing has increased from zero to 17.

Shillington sign

“There’s a reduction in self-build, custom build and small or medium enterprise units from 35 to 20, in affordable housing from 24 to 23 and over 55s bungalows from 13 to 10,” he explained.

“A fifth-generation heat network using a ground source heat pump system will ensure hot water can be generated sustainably.

“Another change is a connecting path through the development using current rights of way. The development is considered unacceptable in principle because of its location in open countryside and outside the village settlement.

“It would result in harm to the historic environment and the loss of best and most versatile grades of agricultural land.”

Sally Stapleton, who chairs Shillington Parish Council, said: “Nothing has changed from the previous application.

“The development is unsustainable because of its reliance on travel by car. There are no designated cycle routes along the roads, and limited public transport.

“The Barton-le-Clay site allocated in CBC’s Local Plan is only two miles away offering 500 homes providing all the identified needs here, as well as extra facilities and services.”

Independent Silsoe and Shillington councillor Alison Graham warned against “aspiring to zero carbon estates”, saying: “This has been refused three times, twice by a highly experienced planning officer.

“The needs assessment for Shillington was one site of 40 properties, since reduced to 15. Bungalows in a field aren’t what older people want. They’re going to be houses for rich people.

“The best way to achieve zero carbon status is to leave that field alone. Please choose to protect this ancient Bedfordshire ends village, which has survived like that over the centuries.”

Val Colby, for the applicant, said: “The fifth generation heating scheme is a new but proven technology, setting the bar for future developments.

“There’s no ecology objection to this site, so it’s a positive and significant benefit. The location is 500m away from the church and set in an expansive landscape already punctuated by development.

“The project contributes to two new bus stops. It provides an exemplary level of sustainable technologies and a high amount of biodiversity net gains.”

Independent Toddington councillor Mary Walsh noted: “There are 172 objections from local residents who feel their needs are being met by what’s there already.”

Independent Linslade councillor Victoria Harvey suggested: “If this design was in a Local Plan settlement, it would be brilliant. This unique area has the John Bunyan trail. It looks out on to the Icknield Way. I haven’t seen somewhere so beautiful in my life.”

Conservative Caddington councillor Kevin Collins said: “I’m a great fan of the benefits, but I’m not persuaded the fundamental problem of location has been addressed.”