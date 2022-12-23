Potential damage to the street scene near one of Bedfordshire’s Grade I listed churches prompted a town centre pub conversion to be refused.

Applicant Basra Investments Limited submitted full plans to convert The Vicar’s Inn at Arlesey into a house, and build three more properties behind it.

But questions were raised by councillors as to why there was no consultation with English Heritage or Central Bedfordshire Council’s conservation officers.

The Vicar’s Inn, Arlesey

The Church Lane site includes a car park and small garden area, according to a report to CBC’s development management committee.

Senior planning officer Eilis Edmonds said: “This seeks permission to develop the former pub into a three- or four-bed house and build a terrace of three-bedroom homes at the back of the site.

“It includes the demolition of a single storey side addition to the premises to provide a new site access. A garage and a caravan will be removed.

“Arlesey Town Council is objecting, saying the pub hasn’t been marketed, its overdevelopment of the site and an impact on trees.

“But it was marketed for more than 12 months, no unacceptable loss of amenity has been identified and there’s no harm to trees on the boundary.

“The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) also opposes the application, adding the pub remains a viable business.

Church Lane resident Peter Strickland described it as “a clear case of overdevelopment”, warning: “The result is poor quality design by sacrificing numerous minimum design standards.

“This fails to consider the accumulative detrimental impact and damage, and sets a dangerous legal precedent while cramming in an access road and a row of terraced houses.

“A 2m high brick wall linking two detached properties would destroy the street scene directly opposite the Grade I listed St Peter’s Church.”

Conservative Arlesey councillor Ian Dalgarno called in the application, saying: “I understand the lack of viability arguments. The pandemic and the energy crisis have decimated the pub trade and the industry.

“I knew the landlord and the previous one. Little interest was expressed in taking it over. It’s unfortunate, but it doesn’t mean we accept overdevelopment.

“I’m really surprised English Heritage wasn’t consulted. The street scene is going to change. The Vicar’s Inn is a statement building.

“The pub has been there since the early 19th Century and the church for 1,000 years. Any amendments will impact that street scene and church setting.”

Conservative Biggleswade North councillor Ian Bond asked: “Considering how few Grade I listed buildings there are locally, why haven’t we employed a conservation officer to assess this?”

Ms Edmonds replied: “We don’t think there’s any harm to the listed building setting.

“The location is in a residential area. We didn’t consult the conservation officer, as it’s unnecessary in this case. There’s a good distance between the church and this site. The other homes would be behind the pub.

“The garden sizes are smaller than design guide standards by a marginal amount.”

Independent Biggleswade South councillor Hayley Whitaker said: “Failure to consult with a conservation officer is an issue.”

