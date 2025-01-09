Plaque to honour 80th anniversary of brave Second World War pilot's crash near Biggleswade

By Jo Robinson
Published 9th Jan 2025, 11:24 GMT
A special plaque unveiling will be held in Biggleswade next week to honour a courageous Second World War pilot.

The public are invited to a commerorative service on Thursday, January 16, to honour the legacy of Lt. Vance C. Harney - an American pilot whose plane crashed near the town in January 1945.

Based at RAF Martlesham, Suffolk, brave Lt Harney completed 21 combat operations during the war. However, after what would be his last escapade, he faced engine trouble over Zuiderzee, the Netherlands, and was forced to fly back to England.

A Biggleswade Town Council spokeswoman, said: "Tragically, he lost his life in a crash near Biggleswade while returning from a mission.

Lt. Harney, and right, a Mustang aircraft. Images supplied by Biggleswade Town Council.Lt. Harney, and right, a Mustang aircraft. Images supplied by Biggleswade Town Council.
Lt. Harney, and right, a Mustang aircraft. Images supplied by Biggleswade Town Council.

"Despite surviving a previous crash in November 1944, his ultimate sacrifice during wartime serves as a poignant reminder of the perils faced by servicemen during World War Two."

The ceremony will begin at 1.45pm on Eagle Farm Road with a commemorative service led by Rev. Liz Oglesby-Elong.

There will be a short reading by Councillor Jonathan Woodhead, followed by the unveiling of the plaque, prayers, and a two minute silence.

Guests are invited to join for refreshments at The Weatherley Centre after the ceremony.

The spokeswoman added: "This event, supported by the British Royal Legion, is part of ongoing efforts to preserve the history and heroism of individuals like Lt. Harney, who played a vital role in the fight for freedom."

Lt. Harney - remembered for his bravery - flew the Mustang P51-D Aircraft (AAF No. 44-14836).

He was in the United States Army Air Force's 8th Air Force, 356th Fighter Group, 359th Fighter Squadron.

Visit Biggleswade History Society for more details.

