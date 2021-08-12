A man who has been campaigning for the speed limit on his road to be reduced for three years, has called for the council to take action after three accidents in just two weeks.

Jim Williams, or Wrestlingworth Road, Potton, says a bend near his home makes the road dangerous for motorists driving 60mph and wants Central Bedfordshire Council to reduce it to 40mph.

Police were called to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the road at around 11.50pm on July 23, and then again on August 9 at 11.30pm. No arrests were made on either occasion.

One of the collisions outside Jim's house

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: "It is possible there have been others that have not been reported to police."

Jim claims Central Bedfordshire Council agreed speed restrictions 18 months ago, but they are still not in place - and Jim wants the council to take action to help prevent even more accidents.

He said: "Myself and other residents on the road have been campaigning for three and a half years for something to be done on this road.

"We are fed up of having cars and even vans in our gardens because they lose control on the bend.

Jim says vehicles have gone into the ditch

"The last two weeks there have been three accidents outside my house, on one occasion the telegraph pole was knocked down.

"The speed limit needs to be reduced, it's 60mph and we think it should be 40mph.

"It is a lovely country road and drivers speed down it towards Potton.

"The bend is the problem, it is a lot tighter than it looks and then vehicles are skidding on the road where drivers have taken the bend too fast, they often end up in a ditch on the side of the road.

"It is dangerous and about 18 months ago plans were approved to reduce the speed limit form 60mph to 40mph, but that is yet to happen."

Central Bedfordshire Council has completed a speed and traffic count and will be using the data to inform the assessment of the measures required to help improve safety.

Jim added: "We have complained to Central Bedfordshire council many times, but nothing has been done.

"They sometimes say they will come out, but they don't, it's dangerous and the council needs to take action now before there are more accidents."

A spokesperson for Central Bedfordshire Council said: “We are aware of the issues in Wrestlingworth Road in Potton.

"We have completed a speed and traffic count, which was unfortunately delayed due to unrepresentative traffic conditions during the pandemic.

"We are using this data to inform our assessment of the measures required to help improve safety.

"Once we have completed our appraisal and have produced a draft design, we are required to formally consult on a proposed reduction to a speed limit so that changes can be made to the Traffic Regulation Order.

"Following the statutory consultation, our Traffic Management Meeting will decide whether to approve any speed limit reduction or other measures at Wrestlingworth Road.