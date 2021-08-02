Police appeal after serious collision on the A1 at Seddington

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police are appealing for information after a serious collision on the A1 in Bedfordshire.

At around 5.15pm yesterday (Sunday, July 1) a grey Citroen C4 collided with the central barrier at Seddington. No other vehicles were involved.

An off-duty doctor, paramedic and roads police officers provided treatment at the scene for the driver of the vehicle, a man in his 50s from Manchester, who remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Sergeant Mark Atkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who stopped at the scene to help treat this man, who have helped ensure this incident was not even more serious.

“I know a number of vehicles were in the area and left the scene before police arrived. The people in those vehicles may have crucial information or dash cam footage to help us work out what happened.

“If you saw anything or have any information which can help our investigation, please get in touch.”