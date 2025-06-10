Police concerned for welfare of missing 14-year-old last seen near Sandy

By Clare Turner
Published 10th Jun 2025, 10:44 BST
Have you seen her?Have you seen her?
The police are appealing for your help to find Kelsey.

The 14-year-old was last seen in Everton on Saturday, May 24 – and police are concerned for her welfare.

She is believed to be in the Barking and Dagenham area.

If you’ve seen her or you have any info on her whereabouts, call police on 101 or report it online quoting 01/7551260/25.

