Police are appealing for witnesses following a 12-vehicle collision on the A1 near Wyboston.

It happened on Monday, January 16 at 5.35pm on the southbound carriageway, between the A428 exit slip road and the Black Cat roundabout.

It involved 10 cars and two HGVs and left eight people slightly injured.

Did you witness the accident on Monday, January 16?

Sergeant Stephen Andrews, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We’re looking to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision to help us establish what happened.

“We are hoping to identify and speak to a lady who was travelling behind one of the HGVs. Although we don’t believe she was involved in the incident, we believe she may be a key witness for our investigation and were unable to obtain her details before she left the scene.”

The road was closed for several hours whilst the vehicles were recovered.