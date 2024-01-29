File picture of a police officer

Police have issued a plea to parents to keep tabs on their children after school after a spate of anti-social behaviour in Biggleswade.

They say school pupils are responsible for incidents including banging on doors, throwing bricks and generally causing a nuisance affecting people’s property between 4pm and 7pm on weekdays.

The Biggleswade Community Policing Team issued a plea to parents on social media, saying it has had “multiple reports” of anti-social behaviour carried out by “young people in school uniform”.

It said: “If you have noticed your child does not come straight home from school, please have a chat with them to see what they are up to. We have footage of them, and we are on the road to identifying them and making reasonable contact.”

Grant Maxted, Beds Police Community Policing Inspector, said: “We fully recognise the impact that anti-social behaviour has on individuals and wider communities. We are committed to addressing these issues, and the public’s collaboration is key to our effectiveness.

“We would encourage people to continue to report issues and incidents to us, as this helps us understand the full picture and determine the best course of action to foster safer environments for everyone.”