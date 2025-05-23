Police release picture of missing man from Arlesey
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Craig.
The 36-year-old is missing from Arlesey and was last seen on the High Street at approximately 8.30pm on May 13.
Craig was wearing a dark brown leather jacket, black jogging bottoms, a black backpack, black scarf and black trainers with white socks.
If you’ve seen him or you have any info on his whereabouts, call police on 101 or report it online, quoting reference MPC/744/25.
