Police have seized a vehicle for a number of suspected offences after it was dumped in Arlesey this morning. (22/2)

Police report the VW Caddy had been spotted over the last couple of days and failed to stop after speeding through the rural village. The occupants then fled the scene after dumping the vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The vehicle was seized for not being insured and for being driven in an anti-social manner.

This VW Caddy was seized after it was dumped in Arlesey

A Twitter post by Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, stated: “Arlesey. VW Caddy has failed to stop for

@NthHertsPolice and RPU over the past few days. Sighted again today and occupants have driven at speed before dumping the vehicle and making off. Vehicle has been seized for no insurance and for anti-social driving.”

Advertisement

Advertisement