Police seize vehicle after it was dumped in village near Biggleswade

Suspected offences include failing to stop, no insurance and anti-social driving

By Olga Norford
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police have seized a vehicle for a number of suspected offences after it was dumped in Arlesey this morning. (22/2)

Police report the VW Caddy had been spotted over the last couple of days and failed to stop after speeding through the rural village. The occupants then fled the scene after dumping the vehicle.

The vehicle was seized for not being insured and for being driven in an anti-social manner.

This VW Caddy was seized after it was dumped in Arlesey
A Twitter post by Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, stated: “Arlesey. VW Caddy has failed to stop for

@NthHertsPolice and RPU over the past few days. Sighted again today and occupants have driven at speed before dumping the vehicle and making off. Vehicle has been seized for no insurance and for anti-social driving.”

> The Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit provides 24-hour cover across the three counties, working towards casualty reduction and road safety objectives.