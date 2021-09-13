Police 'urgently' hunting woman wanted over child neglect offences and she could be in Bedfordshire

Police 'urgently' hunting a woman wanted in connection with child neglect offences say she could be in Bedfordshire.

Cambridgeshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to locate Kathleen Lawrence, 32, who is from Hampton Vale in Peterborough.

Police believed Lawrence is moving across the country.

She could be anywhere in England but is known to have links in Bedfordshire, Luton,Buckinghamshire, South Yorkshire, Merseyside, West Mercia and Dumfries.

Both police and the local authority urgently need to contact her to discuss the neglect offences and to ensure the wellbeing of her four children.