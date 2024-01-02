Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The iconic London Marathon is set to return on Sunday 21 April 2024. On the same day, for the third consecutive year, the members of 'For Men To Talk' will stride alongside thousands of marathon participants, covering a 26.2-mile route around Biggleswade, Sandy and Potton, to promote physical and mental well-being.

The journey begins with a 12-week training plan starting on Sunday 29 January 2024.

In response to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the London Marathon temporarily shifted to October in 2021 and 2022. During this period, the organisers also introduced the virtual event, now known as the TCS London Marathon MyWay.

'For Men To Talk,' a peer support group established four years ago, provides a safe and comfortable environment for men grappling with mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression, and grief. These conversations encompass various aspects of men's lives, including work, relationships, and anxiety, without imposing any rules or regulations on expression. The group conducts walking meetings, along with virtual and fishing meetings, as part of its inclusive approach to supporting mental health.

The 'For Men To Talk' attendees participating in the TCS London Marathon MyWay will be fundraising to support the founder, Luke Newman, on his ninth humanitarian trip to Nakuru, Kenya. Focused on aiding the West End Academy School, Luke's mission includes providing essential attention to children eager for an improved education. His diverse agenda involves assisting with teaching, developing teaching styles, supporting the feeding program, and contributing to the construction of new classrooms.

To contribute to Luke Newman's humanitarian mission and support 'For Men To Talk,' please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/newmanlucasrik24.