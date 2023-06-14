Luke Newman with some of the children in Nakuru

Children in Kenya will be looking forward to a brighter future thanks to a Potton man who has carried out his eighth humanitarian trip to the country.

Luke Newman from Potton, has visited Nakuru, 85 miles north of the capital city, Nairobi, seven times previously.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After heading to the Rhonda slums of the city, Luke, 42, visited West End Academy with other volunteers from Derby County Community Trust, including his dad, Steve from Gamlingay, brother Paul, formerly of Sandy, and his nephews Max and Fynn.

In two weeks, the team was able to construct frames for reinforced concrete beams for the second floor of a classroom, build a new guttering system, paint classroom walls, teach lessons, as well as donate clothing and school supplies to every student.

Luke is the founder of For Men To Talk, which gives men with a mental health illness, such as anxiety, grief or depression, a chance to talk with fellow sufferers.

Two years ago, he designed, wrote and self-published a book titled The Mental Health Moles. During a break in work, Luke taught a class to the children, who often lack awareness about mental health and the available resources. With the help of the book, he wanted to help empower them to seek help when needed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As well as building for their future, it’s important to spend time with the children and show them love and affection which some of them desperately need,” said Luke. “Making facemasks, hosting a sports day, even making a table football game gave them some enjoyment for the two weeks that we stayed.”

The team also visited the homes of some of the school children and witnessed the tough conditions they live in, such as having no electricity or clean water.

Luke has written a day-to-day blog about his trip, which can be read here.