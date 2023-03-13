Potton-based startup ‘For Men To Talk’ has been named a finalist ahead of the East of England Final of the StartUp Awards.

The StartUp Awards has been launched to recognise the booming startup scene across the UK which has accelerated since the 2019 pandemic. Over 800,000 new businesses were founded in the UK since 2021, a 4.3 per cent increase from the year before.

A record number of businesses applied to this year’s StartUp Awards, with 1,100 firms shortlisted across ten UK nations and regions. The contribution of these firms – all of which were started in the last three years – is significant, having created over 5,000 new jobs since they were established and generating annual sales of £584 million.

Luke Newman, founder of For Men To Talk

For Men To Talk is a men’s mental health peer support community interest company founded by Luke Newman as a voluntary group in 2019. He then formed it as a company in August 2020. The business has now been nominated for the Consumer Services StartUp of the Year.

Luke said: “I haven’t built For Men To Talk to win accolades or awards. I’ve built it to give men opportunities to talk about they feel. But I am extremely honoured, humbled and proud to be shortlisted, it shows that you can achieve anything if you work hard at it. More importantly it acknowledges the need for mens mental health groups.”

Supported nationally by Starling Bank, British Business Bank, BT, Creative Ideaz, GS1 UK, Jeeves, Join Talent, ScoreApp and The Purposeful Project, the programme will celebrate the achievements of the amazing individuals who have turned an idea into an opportunity and taken the risk to launch a new product or service.

The cohort of finalists will be considered for the regional prizes by a panel of seasoned judges with experience founding or supporting entrepreneurial ventures.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the StartUp Awards, said: “​​Start-up businesses are the lifeblood of any economy, being responsible for new jobs, innovation and in supporting communities in every nation and region across the UK. All of the finalists this year represent the best of those entrepreneurs who have spotted an opportunity and through their sheer hard work, talent and perseverance, have created an amazing new business that is creating real impact in its sector.”

The StartUp Awards was created in collaboration with the team behind the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, one of the most successful awards programmes in the UK. The StartUp Awards are running for the second year after launching in 2022.

For Men To Talk hosts physical meetings at The Crown Hotel, Weatherspoon in Biggleswade, The Roundabout Club in Sandy, St Neots Golf Club, Gamlingay Eco Hub, weekly virtual meetings via Zoom and a monthly walking event.