Potton pharmacy apologises and explains why it was forced to close after complaints from public

Jardines ‘humbly apologises’ after issues affecting staffing meant it was impossible to stay open for a period of time

A Potton pharmacy has apologised and explained why it was forced to close after complaints from the public.

Members of the public had accused the pharmacy of ‘a lack of duty of care’ after ‘shutting up shop’ and not dispensing urgent prescriptions.

One desperate mum says she was left waiting for over a week to pick up a prescription for her sick daughter who was off school.

Krishan Modi pictured with his father, Has, the founder and chairman of Jardines, who started the business 43 years ago, and a member of staff

But a spokesman for Jardines, based in Market Square, has explained the business was battling to keep the branch open while recruiting staff and dealing with issues affecting staffing which meant it was impossible to stay open for a period of time.

Krishan Modi, a director of Jardines (UK) Ltd, said the problems were directly related to staffing issues and apologised to customers.

He said: “This unprecedented period was something we have never encountered in our 43 years of trading, and we have worked tirelessly to sort the situation out, with extra help recruited this week and beyond.

"We are here to stay, for the long haul, and humbly apologise to all those affected by the recent issues. We will continue to fight to regain the trust of our customers, and are prepared to leave no stone unturned in our goal of making the pharmacy in Potton a thriving health hub.”

He explained the business was left with no staff after taking over from Lloyds Chemists and has been battling to keep the branch open while recruiting.

"I know notices were put up, and patients signposted to either Gamlingay or Biggleswade, but essentially the crux of the matter is we were left with zero staff for a period.”

He added: “We have enlisted some local support this week, and the goodwill we have with the local community in Biggleswade has been reciprocated.

