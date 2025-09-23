Potton teenage cheerleading champion shares journey through cancer as part of awareness month

A teenage cheerleading champion from Potton has shared the emotional journey she has gone through battling Hodgkin lymphoma, during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Tegan Ridley was diagnosed with the cancer, which affects the lymphatic system, at the age of 15, and has now made a full recovery following six rounds of chemotherapy.

Tegan, a keen cheerleader, came fourth at the World Championships and was competing at a national event when she became dizzy and collapsed.

After a series of tests she was diagnosed with late-stage Hodgkin lymphoma, which had spread through her chest, heart, spleen and lymph nodes.

“I didn’t know how to react,” Tegan recalled. “I was terrified.

I had college, cheerleading and I didn’t know how everything was going to go.

“I was scared of losing my hair and of the unknown.

“I had to stay positive, because it was treatable.”

Tegan Ridley competed at the Cheerleading World Championships before her diagnosis for Hodgkin's lymphoma

During Tegan’s treatment she received the drugs cyclophosphamide and dacarbazine, which stop cancer cells from growing by damaging their instructions for dividing, causing them to die.

Tegan recalled how one of her most emotional moments came during her second round of treatment.

“I was in my room with a friend when I noticed my hair was coming out,” she said.

“It was such a strange sensation - I ran my fingers through my hair, and it just fell out.

Tegan Ridley shared her story of battling Hodgkin's lymphoma as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

“I didn’t pull it; it just came away. I was really upset but I put on a brave face.

“It was only when I was alone or late at night that I let my true feelings show.

“Cancer is scary and can feel like a lonely journey at times, but you can get through it.”

In a video released to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month Tegan documents her diagnosis and treatment as she aims to inspire others facing similar challenges.

She also encourages people to support the Cancer Research UK through picking up a gold ribbon badge - a symbol of childhood cancer awareness which is available in the charity’s shops.

Tegan continues to coach, study and compete in cheerleading internationally and is now one year into remission.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Bedfordshire Patrick Keely said: “Cancer is different in children and young people - from the types of cancer that affect them to the long-term effects of treatment like hearing loss and infertility.

“It needs a dedicated approach, and we’re grateful to our supporters for making that possible.

"Thanks to their generosity, our scientists are unlocking discoveries about these cancers and translating them into new and better ways to diagnose and treat them.

“But despite huge advances, too many young lives are still lost to the disease - more than one each day in the UK.

“That’s why we need as many people as possible to get behind our mission to ensure more children and young people like Tegan live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.”

