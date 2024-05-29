Potton will mark 80th anniversary of D-Day and join towns across UK in lighting beacon for peace
The town will play its part by honouring the military assault via a number of special events on Thursday, June 6, in the Market Square, as residents and families are invited to come and pay their respects.
The Town Crier will read a proclamation at 8am, declaring the start of the official global commemorations at the same time as hundreds of town criers across the UK.
A Potton Town Council spokesman, said: "The 6th June 2024 marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, when Allied forces mounted an assault on Nazi-held France that was the largest naval, air and land operation in history. The UK will mark the anniversary of the Normandy Landings with a series of major events across the UK and in France.
"It's an opportunity to join other members of your local community in commemorating the anniversary."
Residents are invited to return to the Market Square during the evening for 'The Lighting of the Beacon and International Tribute', starting at 9.15pm.
The spokesman added: "Potton, like many towns, villages, cities and organisations of all sizes will be lighting a beacon in celebration of the ‘light of peace’ that emerged out of the darkness of war, to commemorate one of the most momentous achievements in living memory."
The colour red has been chosen for the lamps, which will be lit across the UK, as it represents "the ultimate sacrifice undertaken on the beaches of Normandy and throughout World War Two as a whole".