Potton will mark 80th anniversary of D-Day and join towns across UK in lighting beacon for peace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Potton is preparing to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day - "one of the most momentous achievements in living memory".

The town will play its part by honouring the military assault via a number of special events on Thursday, June 6, in the Market Square, as residents and families are invited to come and pay their respects.

The Town Crier will read a proclamation at 8am, declaring the start of the official global commemorations at the same time as hundreds of town criers across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Potton Town Council spokesman, said: "The 6th June 2024 marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, when Allied forces mounted an assault on Nazi-held France that was the largest naval, air and land operation in history. The UK will mark the anniversary of the Normandy Landings with a series of major events across the UK and in France.

Left: Potton War Memorial. Image: Kieran Evetts. Right: Potton's D-Day poster. Image: Potton Town Council.

"It's an opportunity to join other members of your local community in commemorating the anniversary."

Residents are invited to return to the Market Square during the evening for 'The Lighting of the Beacon and International Tribute', starting at 9.15pm.

The spokesman added: "Potton, like many towns, villages, cities and organisations of all sizes will be lighting a beacon in celebration of the ‘light of peace’ that emerged out of the darkness of war, to commemorate one of the most momentous achievements in living memory."