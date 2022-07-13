Biggleswade students were left inspired by a session about designing for diversity, led by a charity CEO who was born without fully formed arms and legs.

John Willis, from inclusion charity Power2Inspire, was originally motivated by an advert showing non-disabled players joining a wheelchair user in a game of basketball.

Following this, he established Power2Inspire, determined that his childhood experience of being excluded from sports should not be repeated.

John meets the students.

Stratton Upper School pupils and fellow Meridian Trust students from across the county began the day by reviewing a range of gadgets that John uses to support himself in his daily life, including his car.

The pupils, who are all studying GCSE Design and Technology or Engineering, then analysed and identified how these items have been adapted for his specific needs.

John Willis, CEO of Power2Inspire, said: “I believe it is vital we promote design, technological innovation and engineering. These disciplines cover a vast range of topics, and, in particular, are crucial in helping disabled and disadvantaged people lead better lives.

"Design does not have to be technologically advanced, though it can be; what it must be is imaginative.

Power2Inspire - John (red tshirt) visited Meridian Trust students.

"It was great to talk to Meridian Trust students - I hope they are inspired to develop their skills, but above all to free their minds, and think the unthinkable, making all our lives happier and fulfilled.”

John followed this by talking the students through a day in his life, sharing with them the difficulties he faces. Students worked in teams to brainstorm ideas to solve these issues and demands for John, before presenting their design solutions to him and the other teams.

Students will now take their designs back to school and spend time developing the item into an actual 3D prototype, giving them invaluable design experience that will support them with their future studies.

Dave Bausor, The Trust lead for Design and Technology and lead practitioner at Ely College, said: “We are incredibly grateful to John for sharing his experiences with our students from across Meridian Trust today.

“Their fantastic designs show that they have really understood how design can be used to overcome barriers.”