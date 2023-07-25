Praise for Biggleswade care home in Care Quality Commission inspection

Mantles Court on London Road - Google Maps

A Biggleswade care home has received a glowing report from residents during a care watchdog inspection.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission were told by one resident at Mantles Court: ''I have not been this happy for a long time. It is nice that staff, are not just staff, but also my friends.''

The CQC judged the home, on London Road, to be ‘good’ stating: “People were safe living at the service, staff were trained in safeguarding and knew how to report any concerns about people's safety. Risks people faced had been assessed and staff knew how to mitigate risks as far as possible. There were enough staff to support people safely and spend time speaking with people.

“People were supported safely with their medicines. The service looked clean, and staff followed good infection control processes.

“People received kind and compassionate care from a staff team who knew them well as individuals. Staff spoke with people in a calm and supportive way and people were happy and relaxed being supported by staff. People were supported to make choices in their day to day lives. Staff supported people to be independent and respected their privacy and dignity.”

The home is a residential care facility providing accommodation and personal care to up to 66 people. It provides support to people who may be living with a physical disability or dementia. At the time of the inspection there were 56 people using the service.

The inspectors said: “The registered manager was passionate about people having good quality care and was keen to continually improve the service.

“People's needs were assessed before they started living at the service and these assessments were reviewed as people's needs changed. Staff were well supported and had the training to support people effectively.

“People were supported safely with food and drink and were positive about the mealtime experience. People were supported to see health professionals if this support was necessary. The service had been adapted to meet people's needs.”