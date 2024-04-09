Preen installs Knife Bin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Weapons Amnesty bin has been installed in Shortmead Street thanks to Preen Community Interest Company.

Managing Director Kathy Lewis said 'We are delighted to help the local residents by getting dangerous weapons off the streets, our bin is not monitored so people can drop off items without worrying that they will be identified. Whether it’s a kitchen knife, a pocket knife, or any other bladed instrument, we urge residents to take advantage of this opportunity to contribute to a safer environment. By removing potentially dangerous weapons from circulation, we actively contribute to the reduction of knife crime. Every surrendered blade represents a potential life saved.'

Shop Manager Lewis Elliott was pleased to see the bin installed - 'Our commitment to community drives initiatives like the Knife Amnesty Bin. We encourage everyone to participate and make our streets safer. Preen is dedicated to promoting safety, community engagement, and responsible citizenship. Our initiatives aim to create a positive impact on the lives of residents in Biggleswade and beyond.'

