The president of Biggleswade Conservative Club is stepping down after 42 years’ – though his association with the club dates back 45 years to when he first became a committee member.

Melvyn Bryant has seen many changes over the years and looks back with fond memories of his family’s connections to the club and recollections of ‘what has been a wonderful journey’.

He recalls: “My grandfather was among the first group of people of like mind who used to meet in a small cottage on Shortmead Street in the early 1900s. This was the first home of the Biggleswade Constitutional Club. The founding members bought the building where a club now stands in 1905 and my family have been members since that time.

Melvyn Bryant and his wife Dawn celebrating their silver wedding anniversary

“But I feel the time is now right to hang up my hat and pass the torch to someone else. I have thoroughly enjoyed my years at the club.”

He added: “One of my most satisfying achievements, however, was when I managed, in 2019, to get my outline design for the new concert room and patio passed at committee. This was, for me, a moment I had been awaiting for almost 40 years.”

As well as devoting a lifetime to the Conservative, Club Mr Bryant served on the town council for eight years, laying a wreath at the town’s War Memorial on behalf of the club on every Armistice Day for the last 42 years.

He was president of Biggleswade’s carnival committee for five years and of Biggleswade Town FC for five years during which time the club won promotion.

Melvyn Bryant, pictured centre, during his time as president of Biggleswade Town FC

Added Melvyn: “I have supported the bowls and tennis clubs for over 20 years and was president of St Andrew’s Bowls Club for six years.

“We held three fantastic fireworks nights, including one for the new Millennium and another for the Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002. It was a lot of fun.

“Every Christmas, for many years, we would take our lorry over to Stan Odell’s small woodland at Clifton and bring back the biggest Christmas tree we could carry to be the centrepiece of decorations in the concert room.

“In August 2004, overcoming objections from some on the committee, we held the first of our Family Fundays raising significant sums of money for local charities.

“Over time, the popularity of the Fundays led to the introduction of the club’s Easter Egg Hunt and kids’ Christmas parties.”

In 2005 the club celebrated its 100th anniversary and the same year Melvyn’s son Simon launched the club’s website.

Melvyn recalls: “With the passing of our former chairman, Peter Vickers, it became clear the running of the club needed bringing into the modern world. Simon, who was by then the club’s chairman, took the lead moving the club’s office into a larger room equipped with modern computers and helping other committee members to familiarise themselves with the new facilities.