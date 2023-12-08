Prestigious bursary for dedicated Clifton farming student Caitlin
She recently met the man himself when she and the other winner – fellow RAU student,19-year old Caitlyn Bartlett from Brothertoft in Lincolnshire - joined Kaleb at Cirencester Livestock Market to help buy two calves to join the herd at his farm near Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire.
Kaleb said it had been an amazing day and added: “I didn’t start bidding on cattle until I was 24 because I didn’t have the confidence. If I can give them that belief, at 19 and 20, then that’s what investing in people and future farming generations is all about.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“They both had a bid and to see the smile on their faces was great fun. This is just the start for them – and I hope they enjoy farming as much as I do.”
The two were selected from a batch of applications for the first-ever bursary, launched earlier this year at the RAU’s Cirencester campus.
It will provide Caitlin and Caitlyn with a £3,000 payment as well as the opportunity for a work placement with either Kaleb himself or one of his industry partners.
Caitlin said: “I’ve been to a livestock market before but only to help with the selling - I’ve never done any bidding. It was a little bit scary but really exciting that he trusted us both.
"Sadly I was outbid but it was a great experience.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Prior to enrolling at Shuttleworth, I had no direct experience in agriculture but completing that course, and now studying for my degree, has made me realise that this is the industry I want to work in.
“This bursary and placement will help further my experience and will allow me to accelerate my plans, while gaining relevant knowledge and experience.”
Self-made agricultural entrepreneur and farm contractor Kaleb has been working in and around farms since he was a schoolboy. He’s a passionate supporter of UK agriculture and opportunities for young people to enter the sector.
Launching the bursary in May he said: “Farming is who I am. Encouraging the younger generation into agriculture has always been so important to me.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I feel lucky that I knew my path from such an early age and want to help spread that passion and drive. Launching this bursary means so much, as it can support students who want to pursue an agricultural career or who might be struggling to get into farming.”
Kaleb was keen that the bursary be given to a student from a non-agricultural background, such as he was himself.
He said: “I believe agriculture can be for anybody – there’s so much potential for young people. It should be open to all and especially those who have financial difficulties or are completely new to farming.”
Caitlin agreed: “This bursary is a brilliant opportunity to support the younger generation looking to get into farming. Wanting to pursue a career in something that you’ve never had any involvement with can be quite daunting but opportunities like this give you that extra bit of support to get going.”