Caitlin Oxton, 20, from Clifton, was one of two winners of the inaugural Kaleb Cooper Agriculture Bursary for students at Gloucestershire’s Royal Agricultural University (RAU) where she’s studying for a BSc Hons in Applied Farm Management.

Caitlin Oxton (with ponytail) from Clifton and Caitlyn Bartlett at Cirencester Livestock Market. Both girls are at Gloucester's Royal Agricultural University and were winners of the inaugural Kaleb Cooper agricultural bursary. Pic: Paul Nicholls

She recently met the man himself when she and the other winner – fellow RAU student,19-year old Caitlyn Bartlett from Brothertoft in Lincolnshire - joined Kaleb at Cirencester Livestock Market to help buy two calves to join the herd at his farm near Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire.

Kaleb said it had been an amazing day and added: “I didn’t start bidding on cattle until I was 24 because I didn’t have the confidence. If I can give them that belief, at 19 and 20, then that’s what investing in people and future farming generations is all about.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They both had a bid and to see the smile on their faces was great fun. This is just the start for them – and I hope they enjoy farming as much as I do.”

The two winners of the Kaleb Cooper Agricultural Bursary attended Cirencester's cattle market to get a few tips in bidding from Kaleb himself. They are Caitlin Oxton (with ponytail) and Caitlyn Bartlett. Pic: Paul Nicholls

The two were selected from a batch of applications for the first-ever bursary, launched earlier this year at the RAU’s Cirencester campus.

It will provide Caitlin and Caitlyn with a £3,000 payment as well as the opportunity for a work placement with either Kaleb himself or one of his industry partners.

Caitlin said: “I’ve been to a livestock market before but only to help with the selling - I’ve never done any bidding. It was a little bit scary but really exciting that he trusted us both.

"Sadly I was outbid but it was a great experience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Prior to enrolling at Shuttleworth, I had no direct experience in agriculture but completing that course, and now studying for my degree, has made me realise that this is the industry I want to work in.

“This bursary and placement will help further my experience and will allow me to accelerate my plans, while gaining relevant knowledge and experience.”

Self-made agricultural entrepreneur and farm contractor Kaleb has been working in and around farms since he was a schoolboy. He’s a passionate supporter of UK agriculture and opportunities for young people to enter the sector.

Launching the bursary in May he said: “Farming is who I am. Encouraging the younger generation into agriculture has always been so important to me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I feel lucky that I knew my path from such an early age and want to help spread that passion and drive. Launching this bursary means so much, as it can support students who want to pursue an agricultural career or who might be struggling to get into farming.”

Kaleb was keen that the bursary be given to a student from a non-agricultural background, such as he was himself.

He said: “I believe agriculture can be for anybody – there’s so much potential for young people. It should be open to all and especially those who have financial difficulties or are completely new to farming.”