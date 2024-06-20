Pride comes to Biggleswade loud and proud with open mic, drag bingo and more

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Biggleswade will be celebrating Pride loud and proud thanks to a jam packed weekend of events.

Local businesses Lolabon and Dee Dee's have teamed up to organise a timetable with all the bells, whistles, and glitter, including a queer open mic night, drag bingo, 'yoga and brunch club', Pride market, and a 'What is Queer Allyship?' talk.

Everyone is welcome to attend and residents can head to www.lolabon.co.uk to book their place.

Owner and founder of Lolabon, Erin Lawrence-Earey, said: "Even in 2024, it's something that's still very stigmatised, and there's still a lot of misinformation and hate out there, so Pride month is about celebrating a marginalised community and creating visibility.

The Pride poster, and right, Erin in Lolabon. Images: Erin Lawrence-Earey.

"It's going to be a lot of fun and have a real sense of belonging. It doesn't matter if you aren't part of the LGBTQIA community – come and join the gang. You can be an ally, anyone of any background – Pride is open to everyone."

The celebrations will begin with a queer open mic night at Dee Dee's Vegan Café, Market Square, on Friday (June 21) from 8pm until 10pm. The free evening will feature queer musicians and poets, and include readings from queer literature, with both upbeat and political material.

On the Saturday night (June 22), in the same venue, residents are invited to "a drag bingo extravaganza", featuring lip sync battles, dance offs and more. The fun and games begin at 7pm and will be presented by Miss Tutu – "she can sing, she can dance, but she cannot fly" and tickets are £25 per person.

And if that wasn't enough, there are three events to look forward to on Sunday (June 23). The day will begin with a 'Yoga and Brunch Club for Queers and Allies', with residents invited to Ignite Studio, next to Asda, at 10am.

"It will be really gentle, with all levels welcome, and set to a playlist of iconic gay musicians," said Erin, who is also a qualified yoga instructor.

Guests can then walk to Dee Dee's at around 11.15am for a vegan brunch – "pancakes, chat and community." The event will cost £25 per person.

Meawhile, a Pride market will open from 1pm until 4pm at Dee Dee's, with crafts from Biggleswade and Bedford businesses.

To conclude the celebrations, there will be a free talk at 3pm in Lolabon (above Dee Dee's) on 'What is Queer Allyship?'

"It's about how best to support the community, and that it's OK to get things wrong sometimes," explained Erin.

The 25-year-old has lived in the Potton and Biggleswade area her whole life, describing her gift shop as a "queer and female owned business", while she is proud to stock around 50 women or queer-owned small, UK brands.

Erin said: "I wanted to create a safe space for the queer community, neurodiverse people, who felt like they didn't fit in when they moved into the area. We run board game nights, book clubs. It's a space for like-minded people to connect."

