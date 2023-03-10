The new Buttercup Block

Derwent Primary pupils are now learning in a brand-new teaching block named in honour of one of the school’s late governors.

The new 10-classroom block has now been named the Buttercup Block to commemorate the life of governor Leah McDermott, who passed away in 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Foundations’ 1968 pop hit ‘Build Me Up Buttercup’ was one of her favourite songs and the school wanted to reference the track in creating a lasting memorial for future generations.

Pupils at the school keeping an eye on construction as the block was built

In 2021, the school became one of the first in Central Bedfordshire to change from a lower to a primary, as part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s Schools for the Future programme. The expansion will allow Derwent to increase its age range by two-year groups, from 3 -11 years, providing 60 pupil places in each year group, with a total of 480 places.

The next phase of the expansion project is now under way, with the remodelling of the existing school building, which is expected to be completed this spring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As part of that refurbishment, Derwent Primary plan to name the newly created library after Caroline Coombs, a librarian who also passed away last year. Caroline served as Derwent Primary’s chair of governors, and it was Caroline who revealed in May 2022 the name of the Buttercup Block in a poignant speech to her “inspirational” predecessor during a time capsule burial ceremony.

Central Bedfordshire Council, executive member for families, education and children, Cllr Sue Clark, said: “It’s always an important milestone to see the completion of a school construction project, but we know that this carries extra significance for Derwent Primary as the Buttercup Block which is a beautiful name will forever be a memorable tribute to Leah McDermott."And we also look forward to seeing the work completed on the remodelling of the existing building, where the library will be named in honour of Caroline Coombs. It is so thoughtful of the school to name these building after two wonderful members of the school community. I have no doubt that both environments will help inspire the learning of many generations to come, while helping to raise educational standards.”