Property of the week: Six bedroom Grade II-listed Woburn townhouse on market for £1.6million

The luxury house in Bedford Street has over 3,700sq ft of space and is being marketed online by Michael Graham estate agents.

Hobourn House was built in circa 1725 and is a brick double pile house over five floors with a vaulted wine cellar and a pitched slate and tiled roof.

The symmetrical façade has five bays of sashed windows, with the front door situated in the middle bay on the ground floor.

The ground floor has the two principal reception rooms, the kitchen and an adjoining second kitchen with a breakfast area. There is a TV room on the lower ground floor, as well as a boot room and a boiler room which has access to the cellar.

The main reception rooms radiate off the hallway and a wooden staircase with a polished handrail proceeds to the first-floor galleried landing. Through a door to the left of the stairs, is an oak floored hall which leads to the cloakroom and the stairs to the lower ground floor. The cloakroom is tastefully fitted with Lefroy Brooks taps, pedestal and chinaware.

French doors with wing windows open to the upper patio with views of the garden. The dining room has two matching windows to the front with original shutters. There is a brick fireplace with a mahogany surround and mantel, a marble hearth, and mahogany shelving and cupboards in the alcoves on either side. The wall opposite the window wall is panelled to dado height and there is moulded coving and the original mahogany door

The dual aspect sitting room runs from the front to the back of the house and has oak flooring. Retained period features include moulded coving and a dado rail, and an open fireplace with a fluted pilaster painted wood mantel, with alcoves either side fitted with bowed bookshelves.

The kitchen has been lovingly restored with classically designed cabinets and is billed as "a chef’s dream kitchen". The island has a walnut top complete with cupboards on both sides, a prep sink and seating.

The six bedrooms are on the first and second floors and all have built-in storage. One of the bedrooms is currently used as a sitting room and there is also space on the first floor landing for a study area.

The front door has a Tuscan stone surround of two columns and an entablature and triangle pediment. There are three box dormer windows on the second floor and the ashlar dressings include quoins, window sills, a plinth and a band.

In the early 19th century the house was extended across the rear and this extension includes a Regency rounded bay window. A further, smaller extension was made to the property in 1969.

Towards the rear of the property is a triple oak framed carport and a detached garden room. The back garden has several paved terraces for entertaining, with the remaining garden laid to lawn, with flower and shrub beds, and several mature trees.

