£1.5million makeover for Wyboston Lakes Resort will include rebrand of brasserie and bar and three new event spaces

Wyboston Lakes resort

A £1.5m makeover of The Waterfront Hotel, Spa & Golf at Wyboston Lakes Resort has begun.

The project includes a renovation and rebrand of the brasserie and bar, and a major refurbishment of the hotel’s reception area, event spaces, Y Spa Bistro and outdoor terrace.

And three new event spaces will also be created within the four-star hotel - with a new co-working area under the resort's serviced offices brand Landing Pad will also be added.

This renovation follows the completion of a £5m transformation of The Willows Training Centre and The Woodlands Event Centre in the last few years.

The 380-acre resort also comprises an 18-hole golf course, picturesque water sports lakes, a nature reserve, serviced offices, business units, and land for future enterprise.

Managing Director Steve Jones said: “We feel very fortunate to be able to carry out this work after such a challenging 18 months.