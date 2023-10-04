£20m expansion at Sandy Secondary School marks new milestone in transformation project
Expansion work at Sandy Secondary School has taken another step forward with completion of the steel framework on the new teaching block.
Building work at the Engayne Avenue site will also include a new Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) block, with completion expected in spring next year.
This is the latest stage of Central Bedfordshire Council’s transformation project for the school following its conversion to a secondary in September 2018.
With a current capacity of 1,145 pupils, the construction of new teaching and SEND blocks will allow the school to accommodate up to 1,440 pupils when the full programme of work is completed in the autumn of next year.
A ceremony was held at the school last week to mark the latest construction milestone in the transformation project with representatives of Central Bedfordshire Council, Ashe Construction and Concertus joining pupils and Executive Principal Karen Hayward to ‘tighten the final bolt on the steel frame of the new teaching block’.
Central Bedfordshire Council executive member for families, education and children, Cllr Hayley Whitaker, said: “This is an exciting stage in the process, as pupils can now see the size and shape of their new classrooms.
"With work on the new SEND block forging ahead it won’t be long until young people can enjoy learning in a brand-new environment and to continue to make the most of their education.”
Sandy Secondary School executive principal, Karen Hayward, added: “This is another really important milestone in the transformation of the school and the much-needed new facilities and resources for the students.
“This exciting development will give our students access to more IT facilities and specialist food rooms, as well as a brand new sixth form centre and a 4g pitch. In addition to new teaching rooms. We feel really privileged to have two new multi-million buildings for our students and feel it shows our students what can be achieved if you have that vision and dream.”
Robin Blake, chief executive of contractor Ashe Construction, said: “It’s always a pleasure to get to this point in any of our projects, where we see the progression from planning and preparation, to creating the framework which will soon transform into wonderful new learning spaces for children in the area.”