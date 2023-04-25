£2.8million grant to help fund plans for affordable homes - including 45 in Upper Caldecote

Affordable housing provider, Grand Union Housing Group, has secured over £2.8m in grant funding to help build 52 affordable homes in two rural sites across Bedfordshire

The homes, which are benefitting from Homes England grant funding, are being built in partnership with Snowdon Homes, and will provide family homes for local people in Upper Caldecote – as well as Little Staughton near St Neots.

A total of 45 are planned for Upper Caldecote on land off Biggleswade Road, and seven are planned for Little Staughton.

The plans for the Upper Caldecote development

Grand Union’s Director of Development & Commercial, Dave Lakin, said: “At Grand Union, we want to provide people with safe, quality affordable housing where they can put down roots. This grant funding is allowing us to provide over half of the homes on these sites at social rent, making these homes really affordable to households who move in.

“We are facing a housing crisis, and so we are delighted to be able to use this funding to continue to play our part in providing more homes and stronger communities.”

The homes, which already have planning permission, are a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties are available both to rent and via shared ownership, which Grand Union says will help more people get on the housing ladder.

They are due to be completed between the end of 2023 and summer 2025 and are part of nearly 2,000 homes Grand Union has committed to build in the coming years.