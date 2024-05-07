Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Music services from Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes have teamed up to launch the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes (BLMK) Music Hub from September 2024, as part of an ambitious national programme to provide high-quality music education for all children and young people, covering Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes.

The four music services from the boroughs’ councils, with Inspiring Music in Central Bedfordshire as the hub lead organisation, jointly received almost £2m funding from the Department for Education. £1,504,866 goes towards the music education service with an additional £494,336 to invest in musical instruments, equipment and technology.

Each service will use their share of funding to coordinate music education in the local area, invest in new musical instruments, equipment and technology tailored to the needs of children and young people, including those with special educational needs and disabilities.

Youngsters should have easier access to learning music

The consortium hub will oversee the delivery of high-quality musical opportunities accessible to all children and young people through partnerships between educational, creative and community organisations, in their local communities and throughout the country.

The funding is part of a major investment in a new generation of the nationwide network of Music Hubs, giving all children and young people the opportunity to develop their musical interests.

Cllr Hayley Whitaker, executive member for families, education and children at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Music helps children unlock a world of creativity and expression, and we want to give as many children as possible to opportunity to learn and perform music. The new music hub is about exactly that - giving young people more chances to get into music, as well as providing more training options for music teachers. We applied for the funding as a consortium alongside three other local authorities, and we look forward to collaborating further in the future on joint projects, and to share resources making this funding go further.”

Darren Henley, chief executive of Arts Council England, said: "Music education is enormously powerful – it can enrich young people's lives, help them connect with the people around them, and start them on the pathway to fruitful and fulfilling careers. We are excited to announce this investment in a new generation of Music Hubs, which will support the brilliant work of our dedicated music teachers across the country, and help bring high-quality music education to even more children and young people in every part of England."