Public consultation to proceed on future uses of former Sandye Place Academy site

The mansion house at Sandye Place Academy

A report on the future of the much-cherished 17-acre Sandye Place Academy site has been broadly welcomed by councillors in Sandy, ahead of going out to consultation about reviving its surrounds.

A decision about what happens at the former school location in Park Road and to Allison House Residential Home is due to be taken by Central Bedfordshire Council's executive in December.

The school was closed by the Secretary of State in 2019, according to a report to the committee, which met on Tuesday. Popular community events, such as the Sandy Carnival and Coronation celebrations have been held there, while Sandy Youth Club operates from a dedicated building on the site, said the report.

"CBC has made the area secure at an annual cost of £100,000 since the closure, while part of the playing field has been provided to St Swithun’s Primary School. This location contains historical features and open space, with many suggestions put forward for its future use.

"The local authority wants to consult with the public on its proposals to build a new care home on the site and replace the capacity at the council-owned Allison House. The care home could include other community facilities. It's part of CBC’s reprovision programme and is coming to the end of its useful life.

"CBC is also seeking feedback on disposing of the remainder of the former Sandye Place Academy site to remove the ongoing revenue pressure, which could involve an improved public open space, riverside walks and a new bridge over the river joining up the Green Wheel.

"New homes could be provided, as well, and community access offered to the Mansion House and open green space. The consultation will ask the public for views on these and other options.

"It's important to note there are significant protections in place for the site, which is in a conservation area and contains listed heritage assets," warned the report.

"Any listed assets, such as the Mansion House, would need to be safeguarded as a heritage asset in the local community. Any future use would need to be sympathetic to these issues, including the need to retain appropriate open space.

"Any development of the site would be subject to the council's planning procedures. There are a range of views and aspirations for the former Sandye Place Academy site itself. The consultation is only seeking views on CBCs proposal to dispose of the remainder of the site.

"CBC is allocating nearly £140,000 of capital investment to maintain the listed assets and protect them from deterioration. Some feedback was received through a previous consultation process in 2021, as well as from work done by Sandy Town Council in the development of its neighbourhood plan.

"Evidence shows that there's a need for housing in Sandy, and housing growth is lower there than elsewhere in Central Bedfordshire. Population growth between 2011 and 2021 has only been four per cent compared to 16 per cent across the rest of Central Bedfordshire."

CBC's executive agreed a formal public consultation can begin on the site's future use, with the reprovision of Allison House.