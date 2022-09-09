Queen Elizabeth: Flags fly at half-mast at all fire stations in Bedfordshire
Her Majesty was “such an inspiration to so many,” says fire chief
Bedfordshire’s fire chief has paid his respects to the Queen.
Andrew Hopkinson, chief fire officer at Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue, said: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who has been such an inspiration to so many during her historic 70-year reign as our beloved monarch.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Pensioner seriously injured after being hit by car in Biggleswade
-
2
Man 'seriously injured' after collision between pedestrian and car in Biggleswade
-
3
Police 'deeply sorry' to man in his 80s who was injured during Potton arrest
-
4
Town Council under fire over 'unfair' decision to ask non-Biggleswade residents to relinquish allotment plots
-
5
Call for urgent action to prevent modern slavery issues arising in Central Bedfordshire
“On behalf of all of us at Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service, may I extend our deepest condolences to His Majesty, King Charles III and to all members of the Royal Family.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this moment of such great sadness.”
Flags will be flown at half-mast on service buildings and at fire stations across the county during the mourning period.