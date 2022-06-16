Queen's Road residents in Sandy honour Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee with super street party

Families were treated to face painting, pass the parcel, bingo and games, while creative organiser Rebecca Wilder even turned a llama piñata into a Royal corgi by painting it orange.

There was also a super spread of food on offer from sausages and sandwiches, to cream teas, scones, and cupcakes with Her Majesty's face in rice-paper.

Rebecca said: "It went really well. Everyone was saying it was really good and that we should do it annually.

Queen's Road Jubilee celebrations

"We set up at 1pm and everyone went home at 9pm - they wouldn't leave they were having such a good time."

Partygoers enjoyed seeing 'Will Bailey the Runner' (who made people smile during lockdown by exercising in superhero outfits) dressed as the Union Jack flag, while people were grateful to meet up once again after the hardship of the pandemic.

A number of residents also joined forces before the event to clear some overgrown ivy so children could draw chalk pictures on a wall during the party.

Rebecca said: "Just generally after the last two years it was great to get everyone together to enjoy each other's company.

"Because of Covid, I wasn't well myself, and I thought life's too short. I like to have a party, and I think everyone should get together and make the most of life."

Rebecca would like to thank Bernie and Joe, Louise, Karen, her Mum and Dad, Jade (who made chocolate lollies), Jock and Jeanette, Dylan and Lisa (who provided a bouncy castle), and The Fireworks Shop on the A1 for providing hats and cannons with confetti.

Rebecca concluded: "It's a big achievement for the Queen, it's a massive achievement, and I wanted my kids to see that.

"We want to have one annually, we just enjoyed it so much and it's brought everyone together."

Rebecca grew up in Queen's Road, but after a period away, moved back as an adult and lives in the road with her partner and two children.

Her Mum, Dad, and sister all live in the street, too, and say it’s Queen’s Road’s first party since Prince Charles and Diana’s wedding.

