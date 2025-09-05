Rachel Burgin, Labour candidate for the Stotfold by-election. Photo supplied by candidate.

Rachel Burgin is standing for Labour in the upcoming Stotfold by-election, following the decision of her friend Helen Wightwick to step down.

“I helped Helen get elected in 2023 and we had a lot in common in terms of our values,” Ms Burgin explained. “She was keen that whoever followed her as a Labour candidate would share her values, and that was what pulled me in.”

Although she doesn’t live in Stotfold, Ms Burgin said she has close ties to the area.

“My family, the Burgins, have been part of Stotfold Methodist Church for a very long time. My husband has been on the preaching plan there for nearly 20 years.

“My sister-in-law is a teacher at Pix Brook, and my nephew goes there too.

“Through that, I’ve seen first-hand the problems with the three-tier to two-tier school transition and the delays under the independent administration.”

Asked about the biggest issues in the ward, Ms Burgin said the one she hears about most is healthcare.

“The number one issue that comes up on the doorstep is Larksfield Surgery. People have had problems getting appointments and even getting blood tests.

“Instead of being able to get a test locally, they’ve been sent to the Lister or further afield - it’s a big frustration.

“That’s not unconnected to the large population growth in the area. Houses have been built, but public services haven’t kept pace. It’s a macro problem that needs to be dealt with.”

When asked what a ward councillor can do to help residents, Ms Burgin said she sees the role of a councillor as twofold: “One is being a voice in the council chamber.

“But the other is being a community leader with a platform to speak to stakeholders about problems.

“That’s how I would operate. I’d work closely with other elected politicians and speak up for residents to try and get improvements, particularly in health services.”

She also stressed the importance of communication. “In our modern age, you have to be on top of all forms of communication. You need to be active on social media, send out newsletters, hold surgeries, be visible at community events, and talk to local media.

“Different demographics respond to different channels, and if people don’t know what you’re doing, they don’t know you’re working for them.”

Ms Burgin said she has already been knocking on doors since May.

“We’ve spoken to literally thousands of residents across Stotfold. In those conversations, it’s really clear what the main issues are - healthcare, schools, and everyday concerns like potholes.

“Listening to people and being available to them is the most important part of the job.

“I believe Labour values - fairness, community, and making sure public services meet people’s needs - can make a real difference in Stotfold.”

The by-election was called after one of the ward councillors, Helen Wightwick (Labour) resigned last month.

The other candidates for the by-election, to be held on September 11, 2025 are:

Ian Dalgarno (Conservative) Kate Hill-Lines (Green Party) Marion Mason (Reform UK) Neil Stevenson (Liberal Democrats)

