Father-of-two James Ellary died in June 2021 after a brave battle with Motor Neurone Disease, marrying his partner Phoebe only two days before he lost his life.

His friends and family are now organising the GTG Santa Pod on May 13 in his honour, where spectators can watch exciting drag races and admire vehicles on display - all in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

James’s mother-in-law, Julia Adams, 44, said: “We’re trying to keep busy with fundraising and raising awareness - it helps.

James Ellary

“James’s story has touched so many hearts, and we’re glad that it’s keeping his memory alive.”

After months of tests, James was finally given his diagnosis in January 2021, around which time he could no longer no longer walk more than a few metres or lift his arms.

By the time of his death he had lost all use of his arms and legs and relied on the use of a wheelchair or being lifted and moved by family.

Julia said: “Everyone is shocked and warned by it, because there was no family history. He was only in his 20s, and two children have been left without a dad.

James Ellary

“Motor Neurone Disease doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor, young or old. That’s what shocked people.”

Julia would like to thank Phoebe, who works as an apprentice mechanic at The Garage, Shefford, her colleague Ian, Peri from autolinked.co.uk, Darren, Jay and Mike from the Mustang Owners Club, and Cassie, Phoebe’s close friend, for organising the event.

Julia added: “James was a bit of a petrol head. He loved his cars, loud stereos, everything. Phoebe too!

"GTG stands for ‘good to go’ [in the industry] but James and his friends were always joking and calling themselves the ‘Grey Tracksuit Gang’.”

The event will be held at Santa Pod Raceway, Airfield Road, Wellingborough.

To book tickets, click here

To donate to James’s tribute page, click here

Family and friends have collectively raised £12,400 for the charity so far.