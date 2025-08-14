RAF Henlow looking to donate iconic post-war aircraft to museum

RAF Henlow is seeking to find a new home for an iconic post-war aircraft which has been become a local landmark.

The Hawker Hunter aircraft (WT612) has been on display outside RAF Henlow since the 1980s, serving as the gate guard outside the RAF station.

But the camp is scheduled to close next year, with bosses at RAF Henlow looking to gift the post-war jet fighter to an aviation museum. It’s hoped the historic aircraft can then be restored and preserved to tell the Hawker Hunter story.

An RAF Henlow spokesperson said: “RAF Heritage takes aviation history very seriously and will always endeavour to find the best home for retiring aircraft.

"The fate of RAF Henlow’s gate guard will be decided by RAF Heritage, the team responsible for policy in this area. RAF Heritage takes aviation history very seriously and will always endeavour to find the best home for retiring aircraft. In the case of Hunter WT612, assuming there is no further service requirement, the RAF would look to gift to an appropriate aviation museum where it can be restored and used to tell the Hunter story.”

Alistair Strathern, MP, whose constituency covers the area, said: “I’m proud to represent our community that rightly values our rich armed forces heritage, spanning generations.

“The Hawker Hunter is a powerful symbol of that aviation legacy. It bridges our past with our today, and serves as a reminder of the sacrifices so many local service personnel made to keep us safe.

“While the future of RAF Henlow remains uncertain, one thing is clear: we must preserve our connection to our proud history and keep the WT612 right here in Henlow, where it belongs.”

RAF Henlow explained current regulations prevent the MOD from selling aircraft such as the Hawker Hunter, so the ideal solution would be to gift to a museum.

It said: “The Hunter airframes are probably the most common aircraft exhibit across the museum community, with multiple examples on display throughout the country.

“Other than in exceptional circumstances, it is RAF Henlow policy to gift to a museum that already has an example of this type, thus limiting options.

“There are also other limits on gifting which can rule out some museums from the outset.”

Henlow's F.1 WT612 first flew in July 1954 but as one of the development aircraft, didn’t have a long career, being grounded in 1957. The aircraft was the oldest Hunter on guard duties at an RAF station but not the oldest Hunter airframe in existence.

The Hunter spent the years from 1957 until 1984 as a ground instructional airframe, being gutted internally in the process, after which she was rescued and placed on the gate at Henlow.

The aircraft remained structurally sound, and in early 2004 was moved to RAF Wittering for a complete repaint before being returned to gate guard duties at Henlow.

