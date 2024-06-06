RAF Henlow Signals Museum holds its final open day as it closes for good after more than 20 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A museum at the heart of Henlow will close for good this weekend.

The Signals Museum is inviting residents for one last look this Saturday (June 8) from 10am until 4pm, as it celebrates over two decades of education and hard work.

The museum first opened in RAF Henlow during the summer of 2000 and became the only one in the country to boast working radar displays – and even supplied equipment for major films including Operation Mincemeat and The Imitation Game.

Volunteer, Dave Thompson, said: "June 8 is our very last visitor open day and it will be very sad for all our team to pack everything up and leave forever. This will of course take a few weeks, and it will give enough time for equipment bidders to move their chosen items away, but much of it will be going to museums and enthusiasts everywhere.

Left to right: Volunteers Nick Gilder, Alf Fisher, and Dave Thompson at a 1940s World War Two air traffic control desk. Image: Dave Thompson.

"We hope our work can be carried on by others, using the knowledge we have gained since 1999 right up to the current days."

The museum's story began when RAF Locking, a training base near Weston-super-Mare, was closed down in the late 90s, leaving a display of electronic communication and radar devices "destined for the skip".

The items were saved by Henlow’s then station commander – who had been previously been station commander at RAF Locking – and they were placed in a disused Catholic church building in the village's military base.

Dave, who trained in ground communications at RAF Locking and was based at RAF Henlow, said: "The display with the equipment we had been given was soon under way with much of it needing refurbishment. In addition, we were loaned more items from the RAF Museum, going right back to World War One."

Hardworking Dave then created a website to generate interest "and lots of visitors", with travellers also coming from overseas.

Displays included ones for air traffic control and radar, and the museum even had a visit from a former RAF Locking training peer of Dave's, who "brought back to life" their radar equipment.

"Thus, we became the only museum in the country to have working radar displays and these could be programmed to show different scenarios such as the Cold War period," explained Dave. "Even our friends at the RAF Radar Museum at Neatishead didn’t have anything like this, but with our museum closing, they made a bid for these items, and they will be moving to Norfolk all being well."

In 2019, the museum provided a working teleprinter for Operation Mincemeat, with curator Alf Fisher listed in the film credits, while they were "proud" to supply AR88 and HRO receivers and working teleprinters for The Imitation Game.

Despite its success, the museum was given notice to shut its doors because RAF Henlow will be closing in future, and sadly, requests to relocate to other locations were rejected.