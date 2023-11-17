There will be no services at Biggleswade, Sandy and Arlesey stations on December 3

Sarah Collett, Thameslink Digital Systems Project Manager, is reminding customers to plan ahead of engineering works on Sunday, December 3

Rail passengers are being warned of disruption next month due to engineering works.

Stations in Biggleswade, Sandy and Arlesey are among 16 affected with people advised to plan ahead as no services will be available throughout the day on December 3.

The work to replace traditional lineside signals replaced by digital signalling is being organised by the ECDP, East Coast Digital Programme. Thameslink says the work will modernise signalling and provide more reliable journeys on routes across Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.