Rail passengers in Biggleswade warned of disruption due to engineering works
Rail passengers are being warned of disruption next month due to engineering works.
Stations in Biggleswade, Sandy and Arlesey are among 16 affected with people advised to plan ahead as no services will be available throughout the day on December 3.
The work to replace traditional lineside signals replaced by digital signalling is being organised by the ECDP, East Coast Digital Programme. Thameslink says the work will modernise signalling and provide more reliable journeys on routes across Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.
Sarah Collett, Thameslink Digital Systems Project Manager, said: “We are helping to make the railway fit for the future and our next big milestone is December 3. In order to carry out improvement works, there will unfortunately be limited or no service in many areas on the East Coast Main Line. We’re getting the message out now so our customers can plan ahead.”