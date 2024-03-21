Railway worker from Biggleswade wins £20k competition cash prize
A railway worker from Biggleswade has won a £20,000 cash prize courtesy of online competition specialist BOTB.
Sorin Balcanu was at work when he received a video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams who told him he was a Daily Draws Competition winner.
Cheered on by his excited colleagues, Sorin, 30, said: “Really, wow! I’ve never won anything before and this feels unbelievable. I’ve been entering the competition for about a year and had my fingers crossed hoping I would win.”
Sorin, who was back at work the next day, said he plans to spend his winnings on a holiday.
“I’m going to think about it, but I’ll probably save some and I would love to go on holiday to somewhere like Spain,” he added.
BOTB (Best of the Best ) is the leading online car competition company in the UK, handing over the keys to a dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.
The competition recently gave away its biggest ever prize, with pizza delivery driver Marius Preda from Tamworth bagging a fantastic £500,000 cash prize. Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, it has given away £64million worth of cars to date.
Christian said: “It was great to be able to surprise Sorin with this incredible news. He was clearly delighted, as were his colleagues, who were very excited and very happy for him.
“£20,000 is a large amount of money and I’m sure it will come in very handy for him when he decides what he is going to do with it.”