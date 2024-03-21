Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A railway worker from Biggleswade has won a £20,000 cash prize courtesy of online competition specialist BOTB.

Sorin Balcanu was at work when he received a video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams who told him he was a Daily Draws Competition winner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cheered on by his excited colleagues, Sorin, 30, said: “Really, wow! I’ve never won anything before and this feels unbelievable. I’ve been entering the competition for about a year and had my fingers crossed hoping I would win.”

Sorin Balcanu, from Biggleswade, has won £20,000 via an online competition

Sorin, who was back at work the next day, said he plans to spend his winnings on a holiday.

“I’m going to think about it, but I’ll probably save some and I would love to go on holiday to somewhere like Spain,” he added.

BOTB (Best of the Best ) is the leading online car competition company in the UK, handing over the keys to a dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The competition recently gave away its biggest ever prize, with pizza delivery driver Marius Preda from Tamworth bagging a fantastic £500,000 cash prize. Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, it has given away £64million worth of cars to date.

Christian said: “It was great to be able to surprise Sorin with this incredible news. He was clearly delighted, as were his colleagues, who were very excited and very happy for him.